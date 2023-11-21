160 pairs of buffaloes expected to participate in the first two-day Bengaluru kambala from November 25

November 21, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

As many as 160 pairs of buffaloes from the coastal belt are expected to participate in the first competitive ‘kambala’ (slush track buffalo race) to be held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru for two days from November 25.

The pairs will start their journey from Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada on November 23 at about 9.30 a.m., according to N. Vijayakumar Kanginamane, co-ordinator of the referee wing of Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts.

Mr. Kanginamane, who is also a former general secretary of the committee, told The Hindu that the pairs will be transported in trucks/lorries. The entourage with buffaloes will halt in Hassan for about four hours. The animals will be fed in Hassan and allowed to take some rest. The team will reach Bengaluru at midnight on the same day and the animals will be given rest the next day (on November 24).

Each pair will be accompanied by a team of 15 helpers.

He said that 189 pairs of buffaloes took part in the first kambala of 2023-24 season organised by the committee at Kakkepadavu, near Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada, on November 18. Of them, 100 were junior pairs. Of the 100 junior pairs, 64 pairs were selected to participate in Bengaluru kambala with other senior pairs.

The competition will be held in six categories – naegilu kiriya and hiriya, hagga kiriya and hiriya and adda halage and kane halage.

Mr. Kanginamane said that the running distance in the double slush track will be 125 mts.

Meanwhile, responding to the controversy over inviting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Member of Lok Sabha to Bengaluru Kambala, Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a video message on Tuesday that Mr. Singh will not attend it. The organisers have confirmed it, the Minister said.

Earlier, Ashok Kumar Rai, Puttur MLA and president of Bengaluru Kambala Committee went on record that Bengaluru Kambala have the longest ‘kare’ (slush track) measuring 155 metre against the normal 145 metre-long tack.

He said that the champion of the competition (owner of the buffalo pair) will get ₹1.5 lakh in cash and two pawan gold. The winning jockey will get a gold medal. Owners of all participating pairs of buffaloes will get a shield and ₹50,000 each as rent for the lorry used to transport the pairs to the event.

