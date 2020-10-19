16 head of cattle rescued

MANGALURU

19 October 2020 01:08 IST

The Punjalkatte Police in Dakshina Kannada rescued 16 head of cattle that were being transported in an illegal way on Sunday. The police arrested Mohammed Rahil (18) and launched a search for other accused persons who are at large.

According to the police, a team of Punjalkatte Police, on a tip-off, raided a place in Kavalamudooru village and found seven persons laoding cattle into vehicles. The police caught Rahil while the others escaped. Apart from 16 head of cattle, the police seized two cars, a mini tempo, two two-wheelers and five mobile phones from the accused.

The police have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 13 of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act and under the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

