120 tonnes of sand seized

The Mines and Geology personnel, in association with revenue and police personnel, seized 120 tonnes of sand that had been illegally extracted at two different places in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday.

The team of officials and police raided a place in Pudu Devarapal in Bantwal taluk and seized 100 tonnes of sand. Earlier, they raided a place in Mundaje of Belthangady taluk and seized a boat and 20 tonnes of sand, said an official communiqué.