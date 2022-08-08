Youth killed in road accident

August 08, 2022 22:10 IST

A youth was killed and his relative suffered a grievous head injury in a road accident near Moontradaippu on Monday.

Polices said M. Amarnath, 21, of Gandhi Nagar in Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district and his relative Karthik, also from Gandhi Nagar, were returning home on a bike from Nanguneri. When they were about to reach Moontradaippu on Kanniyakumari – Tirunelveli national highway, the speeding bike hit from behind a stationary lorry.

While Amarnath was killed on the spot, Karthik has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with a grievous head injury. His condition is said to be “critical”.

Moontradaippu police have registered a case.