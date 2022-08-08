Madurai

Youth killed in road accident

Special Correspondent TIRUNELVELI August 08, 2022 22:10 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 22:10 IST

A youth was killed and his relative suffered a grievous head injury in a road accident near Moontradaippu on Monday.

Polices said M. Amarnath, 21, of Gandhi Nagar in Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district and his relative Karthik, also from Gandhi Nagar, were returning home on a bike from Nanguneri. When they were about to reach Moontradaippu on Kanniyakumari – Tirunelveli national highway, the speeding bike hit from behind a stationary lorry.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Amarnath was killed on the spot, Karthik has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with a grievous head injury. His condition is said to be “critical”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moontradaippu police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...