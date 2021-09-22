Youth held with 11 kg of ganja

22 September 2021 19:28 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

A police special team has nabbed a youth from Madurai who allegedly smuggled 11 kg of ganja.

The police said a special team was patrolling along Thoothukudi–Tiruchendur Highway on Wednesday following information about smuggling of ganja on a two-wheeler. When they intercepted a bike and checked the bag carried by the rider, they found that he was smuggling 11 kg of ganja from Madurai.

The police seized the narcotic substance and the two-wheeler and arrested the youth who was identified as M. Manimaran, 21, of Perumal Kovil Street in Madurai. Further investigations are on.