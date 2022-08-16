Youth held under POCSO Act

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 16, 2022 18:36 IST

The Oddanchatram All Women Police arrested a 21-year-old man on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl near here on Monday.

The accused has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had befriended the victim over a mobile phone, who is studying in Class XI. Both were allegedly in love and neighbours.

Based on a complaint received from the victim’s mother on August 11 when the duo left their homes and went to Tirupur and Salem, the police arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody. Both of them returned home on Monday. Further investigation is on.

