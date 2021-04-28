Youth escapes from borstal school; nabbed

28 April 2021 19:29 IST

A youth who escaped from the borstal school in Nanguneri was arrested within hours on Thursday.

Police said S. Selva Aravindh, 20, of Manappad had been lodged in the borstal school at Nanguneri in the district after he was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. When the inmates were allowed to come out of their cells on Thursday morning, Selva Aravindh climbed up a tree and reached the nearby court building from where he escaped.

As the court staff saw the youth jumping from the court building, they alerted the borstal school Superintendent Rajamanickam, who sought the help of the police. When the police were on the lookout for him, Selva Aravindh was waiting for a bus at Ilaiyarkulam from where he was arrested.

Further investigations are on to ascertain if anyone had helped him.