Madurai

World Breastfeeding Week organised

Special Correspondent KANNIYAKUMARI August 05, 2022 16:46 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 16:46 IST

Breastfeeding is key to sustainable development strategies post-pandemic, as it improves nutrition, ensures food security and reduces inequalities between and within countries, said speakers at the World Breastfeeding Week function organised by Rojavanam Paramedical College. The theme for this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is “Step up for breastfeeding: Educate and Support.”

Dr Vijayalakshmi Mohandhos, RMO of the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College and Hospittal, said breastfeeding would give babies the best and only nutrition they need in their first six months of life and help prevent illnesses and boost brain development. She also released posters with the theme ”Benefits of Breastfeeding”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...