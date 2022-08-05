World Breastfeeding Week organised

August 05, 2022 16:46 IST

Breastfeeding is key to sustainable development strategies post-pandemic, as it improves nutrition, ensures food security and reduces inequalities between and within countries, said speakers at the World Breastfeeding Week function organised by Rojavanam Paramedical College. The theme for this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is “Step up for breastfeeding: Educate and Support.”

Dr Vijayalakshmi Mohandhos, RMO of the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College and Hospittal, said breastfeeding would give babies the best and only nutrition they need in their first six months of life and help prevent illnesses and boost brain development. She also released posters with the theme ”Benefits of Breastfeeding”.

Advertisement

Advertisement