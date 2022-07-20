Workshop on power conservation, electrical safety

S. Rajan Raj, Superintending Engineer, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s Tirunelveli Circle, addressing a meeting in Palayamkottai on Wednesday.

July 20, 2022 18:27 IST

TIRUNELVELI

A workshop on energy conservation and electrical safety for coordinators of Energy Club in 60 government and aided schools of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts was organised here on Wednesday.

The purpose behind establishing Energy Club in schools is to create awareness among the students on the need to save electricity through simple measures that can be practised easily in their homes, commercial establishments, schools and offices.

“Similar to the NCC, NSS and Red Cross units in every school, the Energy Club will find permanent place in all schools in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts as saving every unit of energy is equivalent to a unit generated through non-conventional energy sources or burning fossil fuel or atomic fission or hydroelectric power station,” said S. Rajan Raj, Superintending Engineer, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s Tirunelveli Circle, who inaugurated the workshop.

Executive Engineer N. Venkatesh Mani spoke about the purpose behind establishing Energy Clubs and electrical safety and Assistant Executive Engineer (Safety) Petchimuthu explained ways of conserving energy in homes, commercial establishments and schools.

Assistant Executive Engineers M. Shailaja and K. Muthusamy participated in the workshop.