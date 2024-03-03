Worker dies in explosion

March 03, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TENKASI

A worker Satishwaran died after an explosion razed down the dwelling in Kokkulam in Tenkasi district on Sunday. A few houses were damaged in the vicinity. Since his wife Ramalakshmi was standing a little far away, she suffered injuries and was rushed to the Government Hospital here. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Satishwaran was working in a fireworks unit in Tiruthangal near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. He was also manufacturing crackers from his home and selling them to people in the nearby areas. Sankarankoil DSP Sudhir, MLA Raja, RDO Kavita and police from Ayyapuram visited the scene of crime. Further investigation is on.

TENKASI

Two persons were arrested and cash and gold jewels recovered from them by the Kadayanallur police in Tenkasi district on Sunday. Following a complaint from Rabees Raja (33), the police registered a case. It is said that Raja owned a jewelery shop in Kadayanallur. A few days ago, a man and a woman visited his shop. They sold 78 grams of old gold jewels and took four grams of jewellery from the shop and took ₹ 2.55 lakh in cash for the balance sum of gold sold by them. Later Raja was shocked to learn that the gold was fake. Immediately, he lodged the complaint. A police team examined the CCTV camera and also tracked the mobile number of the suspects. After the police found that the two were in Somiahpuram in Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, a special team secured them. They were identified as Annalakshmi (45) and Srinath (29). Further investigation is on.

