Work to plug breach near Vilachery regulator begins

PWD engineers plugging a breach in a concrete wall downstream Vilachery regulator in Madurai on Friday.

03 December 2021 22:03 IST

Madurai

Public Works Department engineers have started to plug a breach in a concrete wall, which separates water flow into Nilayur Tank and Kambugudi channel, downstream Vilachery regulator here on Friday.

After a heavy downpour reported in the region on November 30, the four-metre-high concrete wall fell down for nearly 15 metres.

“This led to water discharged from the regulator going only to Nilayur tank and Semattan tank and water meant for 99 tanks in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts through Kambikudi channel also got diverted to Nilayur tank,” a PWD official said.

This triggered a tension in Virudhunagar district as flow of flood water stopped all of a sudden.

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar instructed the officials to plug the breach at the earliest following which the PWD engineers began the work of placing sand bags to plug the breach.

“We have started the work and it is expected to be completed by Saturday and flow of water to Kambikudi channel can be ensured thereafter,” he added.

Periyar-Vaigai Basin Chief Engineer M. Sugumar and Executive Engineer V. Sugumaran inspected the work being carried out under the supervision of Assistant Executive Engineer C. Selvam and Assistant Engineer C. P. Mohankumar.