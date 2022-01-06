Woman, son drown in quarry

TIRUNELVELI

06 January 2022 20:49 IST

A woman and her son drowned in water stagnating in a stone quarry near Radhapuram on Thursday.

Police said Petchiammal, 41, of Kumbikulam near Radhapuram and her son, Subhash, 11, were bathing in the rainwater that had collected in a defunct stone quarry. As they accidentally moved to the deeper part of the quarry, they drowned.

Advertising

Advertising

Radhapuram police retrieved their bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case.