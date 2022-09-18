Woman Revenue Inspector assaulted near Rajapalayam

Special Correspondent Rajapalayam
September 18, 2022 18:55 IST

A woman Revenue Inspector, Malarvizhi, was assaulted by few persons at Melarajakularaman when she took photographs of a site from where seven trees had been cut down, on Sunday.

According to revenue sources, the RI, who was going for vaccination inspection, had found an earth-mover going with the root of a tree.

She intercepted the vehicle and enquired as to from where the tree was chopped off.

When the operator of the earth mover said that the trees were cut down from a temple premises, she visited the spot and found that the temple was located on government poromboke land and seven trees, including six neem trees, were removed without obtaining due permission from authorities.

Even as she along with her relative took photographs of the site, the local people assaulted them and snatched her mobile phone.

After getting first aid at Chatrapatti primary health centre, the woman was admitted to the Government Hospital in Rajapalayam.

Rajapalayam Tahsildar Srinivasan, Zonal Tahsildar Paldurai and Zonal Deputy Tahsildar A. Gothandaraman enquired about her health.

A police complaint about the assault has been lodged with Keezharajakularaman police.

