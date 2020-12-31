Woman police dies, but family says she is ‘sleeping’

Dindigul

31 December 2020 19:59 IST

In a shocking incident, the Thadicombu police unravelled the death of a woman police, whose body had decayed as it was kept in her house for over a fortnight by her relatives.

Police said that Annai Indra (38) wife of Palraj of Pattiveeranpatti was working as a police constable at the All Women Police Station, Dindigul.

About two years ago, she had separated from her husband as he was opposed to her idea of religious conversion. Not in a mood to listen, she applied for divorce and hence stayed in a rented house in Nandavanapatti Treasury Colony with her two daughters and sister.

About two months ago, Indra had opted for voluntary retirement citing health reasons, police said and added that when a woman police visited her house to serve the order on Wednesday, a foul smell led to a probe.

When the woman police informed about it to her senior officers, they checked the house of Indra and found that she had died. However, her sister and daughters maintained that she was ‘sleeping’ and that she would soon ‘wake’ up.

The body was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have detained a man, suspected to be the brain behind the conversion, for investigation. Thadicombu police are investigating.