Wiremen assaulted

Two wiremen of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) were assaulted by a gang in Palayamkottai on Friday night when the duo went to attend a complaint.

When wiremen Muthupandi and Muthukrishnan went to Raja Puthukkudiyiruppu village here around 11 p.m. on a bike to attend a fault in the transformer, a group of unidentified persons, who were under the influence of alcohol, thrashed the duo for not reinstalling a an electric pole that was leaning.

With injuries, Muthupandi and Muthukrishnan got themselves admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital in the night.

Condemning the attack on the wiremen, a section of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation workers staged dharna on the Tangedco office premises in Palayamkottai on Saturday. The protestors demanded protection to the Tangedco staff while discharging their duty.

The protest was withdrawn after Superintending Engineer S. Gurusamy held talks with the protestors and assured them that due action would be taken to ensure the safety of the staff and that the Tangedco would request the police to take due action against those who assaulted Muthupandi and Muthukrishnan.

Meanwhile, the Palayamkottai police have picked-up 3 persons for assaulting the Tangedco staff.