Waterfowl survey finds 7,000 birds in Ramanathapuram

January 31, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Flamingos found in Rameswaram area during the recent bird survey conducted by Forest Department. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest Department officials recently conducted a wetland bird survey in Ramanathapuram district.

According to a press release, the survey was conducted at Chitrangudi, Kanjirankulam, Manoli Island, Arichalmunai, Pillaimadam, Munaikadu, Karankadu, Sakkarakottai, Therthangal, Valinokkam, and Mela Selvanoor — Keela Selvanoor area. More than 7,000 habitat and migratory waterfowl were found in the survey.

The notable among the water birds were the white-headed duck from Siberia and Mongolia, storks from the Mediterranean region, species of birds native to the Arctic region, sparrows from Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and rare eagles.

Wildlife Warden Bakan Jagadish Sudhakar led the bird surveying training courses and integrated survey work. Students from Lady Doak College in Madurai and Nammazhvar College of Agriculture and Technology in Kamuthi participated in the bird survey, which was coordinated by Iragukal Amritha Nature Trust.

