‘Dindigul not to face drinking water shortage’

MADURAI

26 October 2021 21:32 IST

Cooperation Minister promises to convert dam into tourism spot

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy has promised to convert Athoor Kamarajar reservoir into a tourist spot.

Inspecting the water body that has been overflowing for the last few days due to torrential rains along the Western Ghats, he showered flower petals on the water.

The lake is the major source of drinking water for Dindigul Corporation with a population of 2.36 lakh people and eight way-side villages including Periya Pallapatti, Chinna Pallapatti, Pillayarpalayam, Athoor and Vakkampatti.

The dam has water to its full reservoir level of 23.5 feet.

He said Dindigul city would not face drinking water shortage for the next two years.

The wild growth around the lake would be removed and it would be made into a tourist attraction, he added.

While Dindigul city was drawing 14 million litres a day for its drinking water requirement, one MLD of water was supplied to other local bodies, said Corporation Assistant Engineer S. Navaneethakrishnan.

The dam was overflowing for the second time in 2021 after surplus water was released in January, he added.