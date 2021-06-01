Water released from Papanasam, Vadakku Pachaiyar dams for kar paddy cultivation

TIRUNELVELI

01 June 2021 18:33 IST

Water was released from Papanasam and Vadakku Pachaiyar dams in the district on Tuesday for kar paddy season.

Farmers usually go in for cultivation of the ‘first crop’ of the season between June and September every year anticipating good rain along catchment areas of reservoirs in the Western Ghats during southwest monsoon.

Talking to reporters after releasing water from Papanasam dam, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said water from the reservoir had been released for kar paddy cultivation after taking into account the storage level in Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar dams.

The 1,400 cusecs of water being now released from Papanasam dam would be channelled via North Kodaimelazhagiyan Channel (2,260 acre), South Kodaimelzhagiyan Channel (870 acre), Nadhiyunni Channel (2,460 acre), Kannadiyan Channel (12,500 acre), Kodagan Channel (5,048 acre), Palayam Channel (5,974 acre), Tirunelveli Channel (4,168 acre), Marudhur Melakkal (11,807 acre), Marudhur Keezhakkal (7,144 acre), South Main Channel (12,309 acre) and North Main Channel (10,538 acre) for 137 days — from June 1 and October 15 — for raising paddy on 75,078 acres.

The timely release of water would benefit farmers of Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai taluks in Tirunelveli district, and Srivaikundam, Tiruchendur and Sattankulam taluks in Thoothukudi district.

“I, also a farmer, appeal to agriculturists to judiciously use the water for the paddy cultivation,” Mr. Appavu said.

Collector V. Vishnu, Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Pratik Tayal, MP S. Gnanathiraviam and MLAs Nainar Nagenthran (Tirunelveli) and M. Abdul Wahab (Palayamkottai) were present.

Mr. Appavu also released 100 cusecs of water from Vadakku Pachaiyar dam near Kalakkad for paddy cultivation on 5,033.97 acrse in the presence of Mr. Vishnu, Mr. Pratik Tayal, Mr. Gnanathiraviam and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan.

The water was released in Madathu check dam (141.60 acre), Aettu Duraisamy check dam (430.42 acre), Pazhampathu check dam (6.75 acre), Padmaneri Channel (681.48 acre), Sambakulam check dam (38.40 acre), Devanallur check dam (730.06 acre) and Connecting Channel (3,005.26 acre).

The release of water would be sustained for 36 days from June 1 to July 6 for the benefit of farmers of Pathai, Manjuvilai, Kalakkad, Vadamalaisamudram, Soorankudi and Kadmaboduvazhvu villages.