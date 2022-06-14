JUST IN
- 3 mins Water level
- Brain dead man’s organs donated
- Expedite launch of website, says HC
- Vasantharayar Mandapam restoration work to be expedited
- Schools reopen in Madurai
- 1,742 schools reopen in Virudhunagar district
- ‘No proposal to allow sand quarrying in river’
- Schoolchildren accorded rousing reception by teachers
- Applications invited
- Fisherwoman seeks CM’s help
- Three held with ration rice
- Collector plants saplings in anganwadi
- Tirunelveli distribution circle becomes TANGEDCO’s first circle to digitise all its assets, consumer details
- Four abductors held in Kanniyakumari
- Anti-dengue operation intensified in Virudhunagar