June 11, 2022 17:11 IST

The water level on Saturday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.45 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of three cusecs and discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 59.48 feet (71 ft.) with nil inflow and discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,126 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday is as follows: Mettupatti 10, Periyar 6, Chittampatti 5.4, Andipatti 2, Thekkadi 1.2 and Kallandri 1.

