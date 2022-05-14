JUST IN
- 3 mins Water level
- HC dismisses bail plea of accused in Parivar Dairies financial fraud case
- Consider plea for preparation of voter list: HC
- Sub-Registrar placed under suspension for illegal registration of 2,117 acres of land
- 10 shops fined for selling tobacco products
- Criminal action initiated against Sub-Registrar in Thoothukudi district, says Minister
- Threats to judges: HC dismisses petitions seeking anticipatory bail
- MKU players bag medals at Khelo India University Games
- Farmers urged to adopt modern technology to ensure more paddy yield
- Collector flags off mobile exhibition on V.O.Chidambaram Pillai
- ‘Use of learning will be a bane, if not shared with others’
- Bus crew resorts to flash stir after attack by college students
- Withdraw property tax hike: CPI(M)
- Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams
- TARATDAC stages demo seeks better facilities at railway stations