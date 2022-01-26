Water level

Madurai

26 January 2022 16:56 IST

Thewaterlevelin Periyar dam on Wednesday stood at 135.80 feet (maximum permissiblelevelis 142 ft) with an inflow of 329 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs.

In Vaigai dam, thewaterlevelstood at 69.36 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 410 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,313 mcft. Rainfall recorded in various places in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Thekkadi 6, Periyar 4.2 and Melur 2.8.

