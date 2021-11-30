30 November 2021 19:12 IST

Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday reached the maximum permissible level of 142 feet with an inflow of 2,210 cusecs and a discharge of 2,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 3,205 cusecs and a discharge of 4,951 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,095 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was in (mm): Veerapandi 119, Shanmuganadhi dam 71.5, Thaniyamangalam 68.9, Uthamapalayam 63.9, Idayapatti 62, Gudalur 56.5, Viraganur 54.8, Melur 47, Chittampatti 42.6, Kuppanampatti 40, Kallandiri 34.2, Madurai 31.5, Thekkadi 29.4, Kodaikanal 28.6, Pulipatti 28.2, Andipatti 27.2, Mettupatti and Vaigai dam 25, Peranai 19, Sothupparai dam and Sathiyar dam 15, Maruthanadhi dam 14, Periyar 12.2 and Manjalar dam 10.

