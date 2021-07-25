Tirunelveli

25 July 2021 17:48 IST

The water level in Papanasam dam was 110.95 feet (max level 143 feet) with an inflow of 2033.45 cusecs and a discharge of 1398.50 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 73.60 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 716 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs.

Papanasam recorded 1 mm rainfall in Tirunelveli district while in Tenkasi district, Gadana recorded 10 mm, Gundar: 2, Adavinainar: 5, Aykudi: 4 and Sivagiri recorded 1 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday.

