MADURAI

05 January 2021 18:33 IST

The water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday was 119.95 feet (permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 637 cusecs and discharge of 733 cusecs. The water level in Vaigai dam was 60.24 ft (71 ft) with an inflow of 898 cusecs and discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,345 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Periyar: 3.4, Vaigai: 0.2, Sothuparai: 4, Shanmuganadhi: 1.6, Uthamapalayam: 1, Veerapandi: 0.2 and Kodaikanal: 3.6.

