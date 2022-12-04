Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 140.10 feet

December 04, 2022 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 140.10 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,167 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.35 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,076 cusecs and a discharge of 1,719 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,046 mcft.

The amount of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Thaniyamangalam 28, Melur 16.2, Chittampatti 12.6, Kallandhiri 8.8, Periyapatti 8.6, Peranai dam 7.2, Mettupatti 6.4, Sothupparai dam 6, Viraganoor 5.2, Idayapatti 5, Andipatti 4.8, Veerapandi 3, Kodaikanal 2.6, Vaigai dam 2.2, Sathaiyar dam 2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8, Thekkadi 1.4, Gudalur 1.2, Uthamapalayam 1, Mullaperiyar dam and Madurai 0.4 each.

