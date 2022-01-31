Virudhunagar Govt.Medical College gets its first student

Virudhunagar

31 January 2022 19:42 IST

V. Jayadarshini of Cumbum got the distinction of becoming the first student of Virudhunagar Government Medical College (VGMC).

The student, who got admission under the 7.5% quota in MBBS admission for students of Government schools, chose to study in the newly-inaugurated VGMC for which the National Medical Commission had permitted to admit 150 students in the MBBS course.

Dean J. Sangumani on Monday handed over the admission card to Jayadarshini who had scored 275 marks in NEET.

A studious student since her childhood, Jayadarshini nursed the ambition of pursuing medicine after her cousin joined dental course a few years back.And her hard work with no private coaching but the NEET coaching offered by the State Government, has helped her to make it into the medical college.

Incidentally, the first Dean of the college and its first student are from Cumbum.

It was a strange coincidence that Jayadarshini’s father, Venkatesh, happens to be a student of the Dean’sfather Jeyaraman, who was a teacher at MPM High School in Cumbum.

Dr. Sangumani said that VGMC had all the infrastructure to fulfill the dreams of students like Jayadarshini.

She would get full scholarship from the State government for her entire course, he added.