Virudhunagar district records highest number of positive cases

VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI

22 July 2020 03:20 IST

Single-day tally of Thoothukudi is 271; Madurai reports 158 cases

Virudhunagar reported 360 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day tally since March-end, on Tuesday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 3,924.

A total of 84 patients were discharged from hospitals, and the district has 2,186 active cases. Its death toll stands at 28.

A total of 158 persons tested positive in Madurai, taking the district’s tally to 8,517. Collector T.G. Vinay said 70 of the new cases were contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. Nine frontline workers and a pregnant woman were among the new cases.

Seven deaths were recorded in the district, which pushed the toll to 167. The number of active cases is 3,280.

Thoothukudi recorded 271 new cases, which took the district’s tally to 3,643 and the number of active cases to 2,107. The district has registered a toll of 26.

Kanniyakumari’s tally went up to 2,568, with the addition of 159 fresh cases on Tuesday. The district, which has recorded 20 deaths, has 1,584 active cases.

Sixty-eight new cases were reported in Tirunelveli, with which the district’s case count rose to 2,851. A total of 300 people were discharged from hospital. The district has 1,225 active cases and its toll stands at 12.

Tenkasi had 59 fresh cases, which pushed its tally to 1,259. There were 821 active cases. So far, three persons had died due to COVID-19 in the district.

There were 131 new cases recorded in Theni, and its tally went up to 2,732. The district’s overall toll is 36. There are 1,231 active cases in the district.

Dindigul had 45 fresh cases, which took its the total case count to 1,725. The district’s death toll stands at 22. There are 841 active cases.

Ramanathapuram, which had 78 new cases on Tuesday, has registered 2,603 positive cases and 52 deaths. The district has 750 active cases.

Seventy-five fresh cases were reported in Sivaganga, which saw its tally rise to 1,687. The district, which has recorded 28 deaths, now has 881 active cases.