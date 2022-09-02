Vinayaga Chaturthi procession ends on a peaceful note; large posse of police ensures smooth celebration

Vinayagar idols being taken in a procession crossing the Big Mosque at Begampur in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which was marked by rallies, ended on a peaceful note here on Friday. The elaborate security plans and deployment of commandos in the vicinity ensured smooth celebrations in the district.

After two years of lull, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the Hindu outfits had sought permission to take out rallies with the Ganesha idols from different destinations.

To ensure that there were no untoward incidents, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran had held a series of interactions with the organisers and spelt out the dos and don’ts.

As a precautionary measure, the police had deployed adequate strength in and around Begampur. Instead of beating drums, the police had arranged bhajans and playing of devotional songs, which ensured smooth passage at the junction.

In neighbouring Theni district too, the police said that the processionists were given adequate counselling which ensured a peaceful rally.

In Rameswaram, the Hindu outfits immersed the Ganesha idols amidst much fanfare. In Ramanathapuram too, the heavy bandobust arrangements were in place and the police led by SP Thangadurai supervised the arrangements. In a few pockets in the district, people from other communities participated in the Chaturthi festival, police added.