Villagers’ plea for primary school

TIRUNELVELI

16 March 2020 18:05 IST

Demanding the opening of a panchayat union primary school in their village, a group of residents from Keezha Kuththapaanjaan hamlet in Paapaakudi union on Monday submitted a petition in the Office of the Chief Educational Officer here.

The petitioners said children of their village, housing 400-odd Adi Dravida families, attended schools situated about three km away. Although several petitions were submitted to officials over the past four years, seeking opening of a primary school in their village, there was no action.

Endorsing the villagers’ plea, Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi wrote a letter in August 2018 to Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan appealing to him to sanction the primary school since the children were forced to go to Puthupatti or Thaazhaiyooththu.

Advertising

Advertising

“However, like any other petition given to officials, we believe the Minister’s letter was also dumped since no action has been taken even two years after she sent the letter,” said the petitioners, who attached a copy of the Minister’s letter with their petition.