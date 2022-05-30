Villagers oppose move to set up dyeing factory at Ambathurai

A group of farmers from Ambathurai hold a protest at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

May 30, 2022 19:03 IST

Farmers from Ambathurai village near Chinnalapatti on Monday laid siege to the Collectorate here in protest against the setting up of a dyeing factory in their village.

The protestors claimed that a private company was making arrangements to set up a dyeing factory comprising 40 units at a cost of about ₹4 crore on 2.5 acres of land in their village.

Raising slogans against the proposed move, they contended that the chemical waste produced from the factories would eventually mix with water bodies such as wells, borewells, and ponds in the village, leading to health issues.

The impact on soil fertility due to release of chemical waste from smaller dyeing units in the past, affecting the livelihood of farmers, was still felt, they added.

“Farmers of the area are mostly engaged in cultivation of tomatoes, shallots, drumstick and even flowers, which can be seen weak and withering on the fields due to quality of the soil,” said K Tamilselvan, a villager.

Vijayabalamurugan, another villager, said, “Despite submitting petitions time and again to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell, Dindigul Collector and Tahsildar of Athoor in this regard, no action has been taken so far to stop the work.”

“A resolution was passed at the grama sabha meeting held on May 1 at Ambathurai panchayat stating that no dyeing units should be set up in the panchayat limits keeping in mind the welfare of the villagers,” said Mr Tamilselvan.

When police tried to hold talks with the villagers, as large groups of people could not be not allowed inside the Collectorate as per protocol, heated arguments broke out. Some villagers even claimed that they would go to any extent until the setting up of the dyeing unit was stopped.

Later, four representatives were allowed in to submit their petition to Collector S Visakan, who, they said, assured them of action soon.

They also alleged that more than 35 dyeing factories in Chinnalapatti functioned without proper approval and demanded that authorities take action leading to closure of such units.