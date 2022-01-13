Six PHCs get mini ventilators

KODAIKANAL

The government will extend support to service organisations like the Rotary Clubs which help to reach out to the needy in remote locations, Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer Murugesan has said.

He was speaking at a function organised to donate six mini-ventilators to Primary Health Centres at Poompurai, Mannavanur, Pulathur, Perumalmalai and two other remote habitations in Dindigul district. He said that from now on the sick who had to travel from these areas to the Kodaikanal or Dindigul government hospitals would get life support through the mini-ventilators. Speakers at the event said the mini-ventilators, costing ₹6 lakh, could be carried with the patients in ambulances. A bus stop shelter was inaugurated at Shenbaganoor on the occasion. It was built at a cost of ₹3 lakh, with support from the Rotary Club of Tiruchi Rockcity.

