Vegetable market to shut down for a day over dispute between stall owners and loadmen

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 14, 2022 17:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Loadmen on strike at Gandhi Vegetable Market in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

ADVERTISEMENT

Loadmen at Gandhi Vegetable Market in Dindigul went on a one-day strike on Wednesday following an alleged attack on four workers by a stall owner the previous night.

Gandhi Market Loadmen Welfare Association president A.S.D. Santosh said the stall owner, Abibullah, had a verbal spat with the loadmen. “There was a scuffle and association members and police, who rushed to the spot, pacified them.”

Abibullah allegedly attacked the loadmen with knives and sickles along with a ‘group of men’ on the market premises. The injured persons were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, said Mr. Santosh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though the stall owner has a bad track record of mistreating loadmen, such an incident has never occurred inside the market before. Hence, we are going on a one-day strike to strongly condemn his behaviour,” he added.

The commotion caused a delay in unloading at the market from 9 p.m. on Tuesday as loadmen went on strike in protest against the attack. T

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Also., the workers went to work late on Wednesday morning after resolving to shut down for a day to affirm their stance.

Members of Dindigul Gandhi Market Viyabarigal Pothu Nala Sangam said talks would be held to create a healthy working environment for everyone at the market. The loadmen said the strike would continue if their demands were not met.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app