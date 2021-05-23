Vegetable bags to be sold to public at doorsteps: Collector

23 May 2021 20:52 IST

Madurai

Arrangements have been made to sell vegetable bags to the public at their doorsteps during the intensified complete lockdown which will be imposed from Monday morning, said Collector Aneesh Sekar.

The Collector told The Hindu that officials had arranged around 200 vehicles to sell vegetable bags to the public both in rural as well as urban areas, similar to what was done during the first wave of the pandemic.

Traders of Paravai vegetable market have agreed to make vegetable bags. Similarly, the local body representatives will coordinate with Uzhavar Sandhais to prepare and sell these bags.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that vehicles had been arranged to sell vegetable bags to the residents of all the 100 wards.

The Collector said that while a limited number of vehicles would be deployed on Monday, the number will be scaled up gradually. Steps had also been taken to sell bags containing grocery items to the public at their doorsteps, he added.