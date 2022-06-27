VCK gets nod for Melavalavu memorial event in Madurai

June 27, 2022 21:05 IST

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that Madurai police have granted permission to the party to conduct a public meeting to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Melavalavu massacre incident in Madurai on June 30. The public meeting will be held in K. Pudur.

Justice V. Sivagnanam was told by the VCK that the permission was granted. The petition was closed. The court was hearing the petition filed by VCK Madurai district secretary M. Selvaraj. He had sought permission to conduct the event on June 30. He had said that his representation was not considered by the police.

In 1997, six Scheduled Caste people, including Melavalavu panchayat president Murugesan, were brutally murdered by the members of a dominant caste. The petitioner said that the then district administration chose to reserve the post of Melavalavu panchayat president for Scheduled Castes. Following this, the Scheduled Caste people faced threats from members of a dominant caste.

Murugesan and five others visited the Collector’s office and sought protection for the Scheduled Caste people. While they were returning to Melavalavu, the members of the dominant caste stopped the bus and hacked them to death, he said.

Mr. Selvaraj said that a memorial was built in Melavalavu. Thousands of party cadre would gather there every year to pay their respects to the victims of the massacre. This year they had planned to conduct the event in Madurai city. He said that the party had sought permission to conduct the event at K. Pudur.