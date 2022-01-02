Vaccination for students to begin in Madurai today

Madurai

02 January 2022 21:33 IST

Elaborate arrangements are being made in schools

A little over 1.41 lakh students in the age group of 15 and 18 years would be vaccinated for COVID-19 from Monday, said Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar here on Sunday.

The State government has made elaborate arrangements to get the students inoculated at their school campuses itself. It would be done in phased manner and all the protocols would be adhered to, Health department officials said.

A senior official, who was supervising the arrangements, told reporters that across the State, 4.97 crore eligible people had taken their first dose, while 3.36 crore people had taken their second dose.

With Omicron spreading steadily, the State government has decided to start the vaccine drive for teenagers, or those born in 2007 or before during this season.

The students can register their names with the exclusive portal - COWIN.

For the benefit of the students, such registration facilities were available in 39 locations in the neighbourhood and 10 in urban pockets. From Monday onwards, around 53,000 eligible people would get the vaccine in rural areas and another 66,000 in the urban locations.

Other than regular students in schools, other eligible people can also get themselves registered. As and when the registration was done, they would get an intimation on the date for vaccination on their registered mobile phones, officials added.