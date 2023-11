November 27, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

V. Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has been given additional charge as Vice-Chancellor of the Gandhigram Rural Institute at Gandhigram in Dindigul district. According to officials, the Union Ministry of Human Resources had issued the order in the regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.