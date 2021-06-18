Use brand names for a wider reach, SHGs told

Collector J. U. Chandrakala interacts with members of SHGs at Thinaikulam near Thirupullani in Ramanathapuram district on Friday.

RAMANATHAPURAM

18 June 2021 21:42 IST

If women self-help-groups sell their produce under a brand name, they can have a wider reach in the market, said Collector J.U. Chandrakala here on Friday.

She visited villages in Tirupullani, Thinaikulam and Kalimankundu areas where the SHGs were manufacturing products with the COVID assistance package (CAP) given through Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP). According to the Mahalir Thittam Project Director Deivendran, they had disbursed ₹9.75 lakh to three SHGs, including ‘Thennai Urpathiyalargal Kuzhu,’ under the CAP.

The SHGs appealed to the Collector to give them space for keeping the finished products safely as they were unable to immediately take them to the markets due to lockdown restrictions. The Collector assured us to take steps. The SHGs are engaged in manufacturing edible oil and bamboo products.

Earlier, the Collector visited public distribution system outlets in Ramanathapuram town, accompanied by District Supply Officer S. Maragadanathan. She was informed that 3.75 lakh PDS card holders in the district were given tokens with time and date to ensure that there was no crowding at the outlets.