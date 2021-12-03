Unvaccinated people to be banned from entering public places in Madurai

03 December 2021 21:55 IST

One week given to get the first dose of vaccine: Collector

Madurai

Madurai district administration has given one week time for people to get at least one dose of COVID vaccine, failing which they would be banned from entering public places, including ration shops, shopping malls and commercial establishments.

After a meeting with district officials, elected representatives and members of various associations here on Thursday, Minister for Commercial Taxes, P. Moorthi, made the announcement of banning the unvaccinated from visiting public places.

“The Government has taken a series of steps to protect the people from COVID from creating additional facilities in hospitals and additional screening at airports to prevent spreading of Omicron,” Mr. Moorthi said.

Stating that 100% vaccination will give protection to people from the infection, the Minister said that nurses and members of self-help groups would be roped in to create awareness of the importance of vaccination, he added.

As part of the State Government’s plan to create a safe environment against COVID, it was decided to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from next Sunday.

“Two mega vaccination camps are being organised tomorrow and next Saturday and people can get vaccinated themselves,” Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said.

Those who fail to take at least one dose by next Saturday, would not be allowed to enter 18 identified public places, including hotels/lodges, recreation clubs, shopping malls, commercial establishments, industries, both organised and unorganized, educational institutions, marriage halls, cinema theatres, markets, TASMAC shops and ration shops.

“All the employees of these places would keep warning people about the ban for the next one week. But, after next Saturday, the ban will come into force. Implementation of this restriction would be monitored by officials of local bodies and health officials,” Dr. Sekhar said.

Corporation Commissioner, K.P. Karthikeyan, Madurai South MLA, M. Boominathan, Sholavandan MLA, Venkatesan, Rural Development Agency, Project Director, Abitha Haneef, were among those who took part in the meeting.