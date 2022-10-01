University wins award for Optimum Utilisation of Resources

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 01, 2022 18:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Alagappa University officials receive an award from Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy in Chennai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alagappa University, Karaikudi, has secured the ‘Winner Award’ (RUSA STAR) in the Universities category in Tamil Nadu for the Optimum Utilisation of Resources (OUR) from RUSA 2.0 funding.

Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University G. Ravi and RUSA 2.0 Coordinator Sanjeev Kumar Singh received the award from Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy in the presence of secretary to the Department of Higher Education and State Project Director of RUSA D. Karthikeyan at the award ceremony held at the Secretariat on September 28.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The State Project Directorate of RUSA has instituted RUSA-STAR Award for Optimum Utilisation of Resources (OUR) from RUSA funding to felicitate the beneficiary institutions of RUSA 1.0 and RUSA 2.0.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app