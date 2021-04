19 April 2021 21:18 IST

Madurai

Two women were killed near Vedasandur after a speeding lorry ran over them early on Monday morning. The Salem-bound lorry ran over Alamelu and Vijaya who were said to be in their 50s. While Alamelu died on the spot, Vijaya died on the way to hospital. The Vedasandur police are conducting an investigation into the accident.

Advertising

Advertising