Two vehicles worth ₹6 lakh set on fire in Sivakasi

March 27, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Sivakasi

Police said unidentified persons had set a two-wheeler and a pick-up vehicle on fire outside the house of a Sivakasi resident

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons set on fire, two vehicles worth about ₹6 lakh, in Kalavathi Nagar in Sivakasi on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The police said that a pick-up vehicle and a two-wheeler that were parked in front of the house of S. Pandeeswari were burnt in the night. The complainant said that she was woken up from her sleep by the barking of dogs on the street. When she came out, she saw the vehicles burning. 

Later, when she checked CCTV camera footage, she found that three unidentified persons had set the vehicles on fire. Based on her report, the Sivakasi East Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the perpetrators.

Related Topics

crime / police / Madurai

