Two police personnel injured in car accident

Special Correspondent Aruppukottai
September 05, 2022 20:24 IST

Two police personnel were seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling hit the parapet wall of a bridge near Palavanatham past midnight of Sunday.

They were identified as Head Constable, Ramesh and constable, Manikandan, who are attached to Kariyapatti police station.

The police said that both of them were in a bandobust duty at a temple festival near Aruppukottai.

After their duty, they left in a car, driven by Ramesh, to the police station.

However, Ramesh had lost control of the vehicle and the car hit the parapet wall in which the car was broken into two halves.

Both sustained bleeding injuries. While both were admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital, Manikandan was later shifted to a private hospital in Madurai.

Aruppukottai Taluk police are investigating.

