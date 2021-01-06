Two pilgrims killed in road accident

Thoothukudi

06 January 2021 18:40 IST

Two young devotees who were going on a padayatra to Tiruchendur were killed in a road accident near here on Tuesday night.

Police said a group of 20 devotees from Mela Eeral near here were going on a ‘padayatra’ to Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur. When they were about 1 km away from Eppothumventraan around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a speeding lorry hit the pilgrims from behind killing M. Mukesh Kumar, 12 and P. Kumar, 33, both from Mela Eeral, on the spot. While S. Angappan, 23, his brother S. Tamil Selvan, 21, C. Athimahaan, 13, M. Rahul, 12, all from nearby Kadalaiyoor and K. Premkumar, 17, of Therkku Thittankulam near Kovilpatti sustained injuries. They were rushed to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

The lorry driver fled the spot after the accident.

Eppothumenventraan police have registered a case.