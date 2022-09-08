Two persons killed in accident

Two persons were killed in a road accident when the bike they were riding collided with another two-wheeler on Velampatti-Appiyampatti road on Thursday.

According to Kallimandayam police, the victims were identified as P. Praveen, 20, and his aunt D. Kumarathal, 55, both of Poosari Goundan Valasu, Kallimandayam.

Jegan of Velampatti who was riding a two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner collided with two vehicles coming in the opposite direction near the Government Arts and Science College. Praveen and Kumarathal, who was riding pillion, sustained severe head injuries. While the former succumbed to death on the spot, Kumarathal died on the way to the hospital.

Another commuter Senthil of Saravanampatti sustained injuries on his head and legs. He was admitted to a private hospital in Palani along with Jegan who sustained injuries.

Kallimandayam police have booked Jegan under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) and stated that further investigation is on.