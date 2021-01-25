Two new primary schools opened in Sivakasi taluk

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji distributes sweets to students after inaugurating a new primary school at S. Lakshmiyapuram near Sivakasi on Monday.

25 January 2021 18:37 IST

Sivakasi

Two new panchayat union primary schools were inaugurated at Tiruthangal Standard Colony and Narnapuram Panchayat S. Lakshmiyapuram on Monday.

With this, the total number of Government-run primary schools has increased to 646 in Virudhunagar district.

Inaugurating the schools, Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji said the State government was implementing several welfare schemes to educate the poor rural students.

He said that the government was distributing free textbooks, uniforms, footwear and bicycles, laptops to all Government and Government-aided school students. Education had the most important role in shaping of any child’s life, he added

The new schools were started with the concept of neighbourbood schooling so that the children are spared from travelling longer distance for their education, Mr. Bhalaji said. Based on the patronage by way of student’s admission, the school could be upgraded in future, he added.

Chief Educational Officer, K. Baladhandayuthapani, said that two teachers for Standard Colony School and three teachers to S. Lakshmiyapuram school have been deputed. Students from nearby schools have been transferred to the new schools. As and when the schools reopen for primary classes, noon-meal would be provided to them.

Srivilliputtur MLA M. Chandraprabha, District Educational Officer (Sivakasi) Krishnamoorthi, District Panchayat Vice-Chairperson Subashini and Narnapuram Panchayat President Devarajan were present.