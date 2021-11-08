Two murdered in Virudhunagar district

08 November 2021 18:55 IST

Virudhunagar

Two murders were reported in different places in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

In the first incident, the body of a 24-year-old man M. Selvaganesh of Sendrayapuram under Amathur police station limits was found burnt on the bunds of a waterbody under W. Pudupatti police station limits on Monday morning.

The police said the deceased, a construction worker, got engaged with a girl from W. Pudupatti and was returning from her home late on Sunday evening on his motorbike.

He was murdered on the way by unidentified persons. The police said the bike was placed over Selvaganesh and set on fire. W. Pudupatti police are investigating.

In the other incident, a 38-year-old woman G. Indirani was murdered inside her petty shop in Rajapalayam.

The police said Indirani was alone at the shop when some unidentified persons slashed her throat and stabbed her. She was found in a pool of blood inside the shop at Duraisamypuram at around 11.15 a.m.

Her husband Ganesan had gone out for purchase of goods. The couple have two children.

Rajapalayam South Police are investigating.