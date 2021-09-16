Two murdered in separate incidents in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

16 September 2021 18:13 IST

Close on the heels of two beheadings within a span of 36 hours since Monday last, the district witnessed two more murders on Wednesday night.

While a murder case accused was killed in Palayamkottai by a 10-member armed gang, a labourer was hacked to death at Brammadesam near Ambasamudram on Monday night.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said 10 persons, who came to the spot in five bikes, hacked to death M. Abdul Kadhar, 28, of Shankar Colony in Palayamkottai, as he was consuming liquor along with his friend near Canteen Stores Department on Monday night.

Following the murder that triggered tension, members of various Muslim organisations gathered at Palayamkottai police station seeking early arrest of the assailants. Police assured them that the culprits would be arrested shortly as three special teams had been formed to nab them.

Sources in the police said Abdul Kadhar was one of the accused in the murder of moneylender C. Martin, 44, of Thaikka Street in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district a few months ago. Since Abdul Kadhar was murdered after being enlarged on bail, police suspect that the relatives of Martin might have murdered him in retaliation.

“Candy trader Maideen of Odaikkaara Street in Sattankulam had borrowed money from Martin. When he failed to repay the loan with interest, it led to enmity between them and Martin was subsequently murdered by an armed gang on June 10. After being arrested in connection with this murder, Abdul Khadar had been enlarged on bail. Since he has been now murdered, we believe that Martin’s family members or relatives might have murdered Abdul Kadhar,” a police officer privy to the ongoing investigation said.

Police are on the lookout for 10 persons including Martin’s brothers Pon Pandi and Manikandan.

In another incident, E. Thangapandi, 25, of Brammadesam near Ambasamudram was hacked to death by an armed gang in his native place on Wednesday night. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram, L. Francis, who visited the spot, deployed two special teams to nab the culprits.

During investigation, police found that Thangapandi had been murdered following altercation among a group of friends in inebriated condition recently. Police are on the lookout for Naveen, Arumugam, Sudhish, Mari, Karthik and Petchimuthu, all hailing from Brammadesam, in connection with the murder of Thangapandi.

In Koodalur Mottamalai, near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district, 21-year-old Sujay Ganesan of Ramanathapuram near Vasudevanallur was found dead with multiple stab injuries.

Vasudevanallur police have registered a case in this connection.