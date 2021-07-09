MaduraiVirudhunagar 09 July 2021 20:59 IST
Two more COVID-19 deaths in Virudhunagar district
Virudhunagar district on Friday reported two more COVID-19 deaths taking the death toll to 537.
Two men, aged 56 years, died at different Government hospitals since July 6.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases continued to increase for the second day to 499 from 485. Though only 39 persons tested positive on Friday, lesser number – 26 patients – getting discharged, led to increase in number of active cases.
