Two more COVID-19 deaths in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

09 July 2021 20:59 IST

Virudhunagar district on Friday reported two more COVID-19 deaths taking the death toll to 537.

Two men, aged 56 years, died at different Government hospitals since July 6.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases continued to increase for the second day to 499 from 485. Though only 39 persons tested positive on Friday, lesser number – 26 patients – getting discharged, led to increase in number of active cases.