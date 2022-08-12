Two killed in road accident in Kovilpatti

Special Correspondent
August 12, 2022 20:53 IST

KOVILPATTI

Two persons including an eight-month-old baby were killed in a road accident near here on Thursday midnight.

The police said 19 persons from Puliyangudi were going to Irukkankudi Mariamman Temple in a cargo autorickshaw on Thursday night to offer special prayers on the last Friday of the Tamil month of ‘Aadi’.

 Even as they were crossing Chippippaarai near here around midnight, a tipper lorry proceeding from Marthandam to Thiruvenkatam hit the vehicle to kill eight-month-old R. Kapilesh Kumar on the spot and injuring 18 others.

 While 11 of them were admitted to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital, seven others were rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where Krishna Leelavathi, 28, succumbed to her injuries.

 Thiruvenkatam police have registered a case in this connection and picked up tipper lorry driver Sivaraj of Marthandam in Kanniyakumari district.

